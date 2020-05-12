Georgia Gene Perkins Havenstrite passed away on April 13, 2020 in Sandy, UT at age 87, surrounded by her loving children and just 23 ½ hours after the passing of her beloved husband of 68 years, Stuart.

Georgia will be remembered as a loving wife and mother and is survived by her five children, Wendy (m. Ira Kitmacher), Cindy (John Caviglia), Robin (m. Paul Hansen), Richard (Rick) (m. Marianne Dalbey), and Betsy (preceded in death by husband Jim Young).

In addition to her children and their spouses, Georgia (GG) is survived by loving grandchildren Haley (m. Daniel (Danny) Demsky) and Jeremy (m. Stephanie Powers) McIntosh, Robin’s children; Dr. Karen (m. Brian Menzel) Havenstrite, Danielle (Dani) Havenstrite, and Melinda (Linde) Havenstrite, Rick’s children; Chelsea Imdieke and Jessalyn (Jessy) Imdieke, Cindy’s children; David Kitmacher and Gabriella (Gabi) Kitmacher, Wendy’s children; and four great-grandchildren: Sawyer and Carson Demsky (Haley and Danny); Mason Menzel (Karen and Brian); and Blake McIntosh (Jeremy and Stephanie), all of whom she adored. She is survived by her brother Stephen Russell (“Bud”) Perkins of Southern California.

Georgia was born on October 7, 1932 to Russell Stephen and Helga Alice Virginia (Swenumson) Perkins in Los Angeles, CA. After graduating from University High School in Los Angeles in 1950, she attended the University of Redlands in CA.

In 1945, Georgia met her future husband, Stuart (Stu) Havenstrite and her “civilized” life growing up in Beverly Hills was never the same! Stu and Georgiabegan dating in 1948 and married in 1952; they were married for 68 years. Georgia was a faithful and loving wife to a peripatetic geologist who moved her to every “remote little mining town” he could find… where she always thrived.

Georgia was a highly gifted, trained, and accomplished artist in a variety of mediums: pencil, charcoal, pen and ink, watercolor, casein, and oils. Her home and her children’s homes are galleries for her beautiful work and her home’s interior design and carefully staged décor vignettes were a testament to her artistic vision. She was also an accomplished bridge player (American Contract Bridge League, “Duplicate Bridge”), and played regularly into her 80s with close friends in Salt Lake City, UT. Georgia was an avid gardener, but her real passion as she would describe it, was “junking.” She and close girlfriends scoured yard and estate sales for decades, looking for and acquiring many beautiful (and otherwise) furniture and décor items—

and restoring those in the “otherwise” category. Georgia maintained close ties with childhood friends and made and kept friends from every town in which she and Stu lived. Georgia was welcomed into the “Hi Newcomer” group upon her first move to Salt Lake City in 1963, and again upon her move to Ely, NV in 1968. She made and retained friends from both groups and made more upon her return to Salt Lake City in 1979.

A private family interment took place in the Ely City Cemetery in Ely, NV. Georgia is accompanied in burial by her loving husband Stu, who passed away 23 ½ hours before her. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any remembrances or donations be made to the White Pine Boys and Girls Club – PO Box 151152, Ely, NV 89315, and Ely Renaissance Society – PO Box 150028, Ely, NV 89315, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

A Celebration of Life will take place in Ely, NV at a future date.