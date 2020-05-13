In 1962, President Kennedy proclaimed May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day. In conjunction with that day, starting May 10 is also National Police Week. It too was established by a joint resolution of Congress in 1962. National Police Week pays special recognition to those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty. On an average, one law enforcement officer is killed in the line of duty somewhere in the United States every 54 hours. As of last year 22,217 law enforcement officers’ names have been placed on the Memorial Wall in Wash D.C. The Memorial Wall was dedicated October 15, 1991. It honors federal, state and local law enforcement officers who made the ultimate sacrifice for the safety and protection of our nation and its people. Since 1861 through 2019 Nevada has lost 134 Officers in the line of duty, and unfortunately that number will increase this year. The Nevada Law Enforcement Officers Memorial was dedicated on May 13, 1998 in Carson City, NV. It too stands as a reminder of those who gave all. In recognition and to honor those officers who paid that ultimate sacrifice I am asking that all citizens take a moment and join us in a candlelight vigil to be held on May 13th at 8:00 p.m. I would ask that all citizens of White Pine County or wherever you might be, to step outside of your home, stand in your yard, light a candle or turn on a flashlight and pause of one minute to reflect on those that have paid that ultimate sacrifice for the freedoms we all enjoy. The White Pine County Sheriff’s Office truly appreciates its citizens and all the support you have shown us through the years. So once again join us in this vigil for a moment of reflection.