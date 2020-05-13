CARSON CITY, NV – The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR), has implemented the federal Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) to its unemployment insurance (UI) site (ui.nv.gov).

PEUC is a temporary program that provides up to 13 weeks of 100% federally funded benefits to claimants who have exhausted their regular UI claim. PEUC is payable beginning back to the week ending April 4, 2020 and will end the week ending December 26, 2020.

“We have been working incessantly in order to provide PEUC and the other CARES Act provisions to Nevadans, and we continue to look at ways to improve our system to meet the ongoing demand,” said DETR director, Heather Korbulic. “We know this additional federal benefit will assist hard-working Nevadans who have lost their jobs, which is why we continue to work tirelessly to address the state’s unemployment benefit needs.”

To be eligible for PEUC, claimants must:

Have received all of their regular UI benefit payments, with no ability to receive further regular UI benefits either because the benefit year has ended or because the claimant has been paid their full benefit amount;

Have had a recent period of UI eligibility (a “benefit year”), which ended after July 1, 2019;

Have no eligibility to establish a new benefit year.

PEUC is an extension of a claimant’s regular UI claim. If deemed eligible to file PEUC, claimants will receive the same weekly benefit amount as their regular UI claim. In addition to the weekly PEUC benefit amount, claimants will also receive the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation as a weekly $600 payment for weeks filed between April 4, 2020 through July 25,2020.

Notification will be mailed to claimants advising of potential eligibility for PEUC benefits. Claimants will need to login to their unemployment account atui.nv.gov . The PEUC filing process steps will differ depending of the status of the person’s regular UI claim. Claimants are encouraged to view the PEUC Frequently Asked Questions on detr.nv.gov/coronavirus for more instructions on how to file for their PEUC claim.

Filers are reminded to avoid the peak hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and file during non-peak hours, such as later in the evening, early morning and weekends. All filers, whether new or returning, are encouraged to record their log-in information in a safe location for later reference. It is also encouraged that filers have their employer history updated and on hand before undertaking the online filing process.

Filing online is the most efficient and effective way to file or reactivate a UI claim. If a claimant wishes to file over the telephone, claimants must contact the UI call centers from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at: (775) 684-0350, (702) 486-0350 or (888) 890-8211 (for rural areas and out-of-state). Callers should be aware that wait times are high and there may be a delay in ability to file their claim. Once claimants reach the automated response, they should select option number four (4) for the 13-week extended benefits under the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) claim.

For PEUC announcements, resources and updates claimants are encouraged to visit DETR’s COVID-19 webpage at: detr.nv.gov/coronavirus.