By KayLynn Roberts-McMurray

The Ely Times



Depleted food pantries in Ely and Wendover were replenished with more than 10 pallets of much-need- ed non-perishable items sent by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and delivered by Nevada Gold Mines.

The food arrived in a 53-foot semi- truck and consisted of shelf-stable food, such as canned soups, chili, beans, corn, tomatoes and apple- sauce along with peanut butter, pud- ding, and pasta, to name a few items.

This is the second shipment of food

sent by the church to rural Nevada. On April 7, 41,695 pounds of food, a $45,000 value, arrived in Elko. The shipment provided approximately 30,000 pounds. of commodities to the food banks in Elko; the remaining 10,000 pounds was sent to the JAS Foundation food bank in West Wen-

dover to stabilize the situation there. The order delivered on April 7 and April 21 were in response to a call for help from local food banks whose

supplies were depleting rapidly. Friends in Service Helping (FISH) in Elko said they would be out of food within a week and food at Ruby Mountain Resources was almost

gone.

In Wendover, where an estimated

80 percent of the population is out of work, the JAS Foundation food bank struggled to accommodate a quadru- ple increase in the demand.

The requests were made about two weeks apart and each was quickly approved. However, while the food could be available for pickup within about a week at the Church’s Bish- op’s Central Storehouse in Salt Lake City, shipping was a challenge as the Church’s transport semi-trucks were backlogged for weeks. When executives at Nevada Gold Mines heard of the situation, they jumped in without hesitation to assist.

Terri Clark, Communications Director for the church in rural north- eastern Nevada told the Ely Times that “Nevada Gold Mines called me back the same day we asked for help, stating that they could have a truck heading to Salt Lake within hours.”

On April 7, Nevada Gold Mines picked up and delivered the food.

“Had it not been for Nevada Gold Mine’s assistance, we would have been waiting weeks to get the ship- ment,” Clark said. “Hundreds of peo- ple would have gone

hungry without their support in helping transport the food.”

When the second load of food was approved last week for Wen- dover and Ely, the Humanitarian Manager in Salt Lake City asked Clark if Nevada Gold Mines could deliver it, and the company once again agreed.

Clark also acknowledged others who have stepped up to make the food donations possible.

Halo Pest Elimination in Elko donated services to make a building ready to receive the food and Purcell Tire donated the forklift.

In Ely, Pastor Robert Winder of the White Pine Ministerial Associa- tion worked with White Pine LDS Stake President Douglas Fullmer to arrange to receive and store the food.

In Wendover, the JAS Foundation worked with their local Smith’s store manager, who donated the use of a forklift to assist in the offloading of the foodb Several volunteers from a variety of organizations stepped up to assist in Elko, Ely and Wendover.