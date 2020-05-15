Minnis Amelia Alderman, 91, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020 in Ely, NV. Memorial services will be scheduled at a later time. Memorial contributions may be made to the White Pine Community Choir Association [501(c)(3)] , P. O. Box 150996, Ely, NV 89315-0996.

Minnis was born on October 14, 1928, in Douglas, GA to the late Louis C. Alderman, Sr. and the late Minnis Wooten Alderman, and she graduated from Douglas High School, where she was labeled by her classmates as “Little Friend of All the World.” She received a BA degree from Georgia College and State University in Milledgeville, GA in Music, Speech, and Drama.



Her first position was Band Director in an Atlanta, GA high school. Minnis came to Wells, NV, in 1954 to teach Band, Chorus, Speech, Drama, and English. In 1959, after completing an MA degree in Psychology and Supervision, she came to Ely, NV, as the counselor at White Pine High School. She later accepted positions as Psychologist for State Mental Hygiene and the Director of Aging Services, while also working toward a PhD in Psychology. She received Fellowships at the University of Utah in Gerontology and in Substance Abuse. From 1982 to 1999, she was Band Director at Sacred Heart School.

She was Professor of Guidance, Counselor Education, and Psychology at Murray State University in Kentucky during summers and at University of Nevada, Reno Extension during the year. Minnis served as Counselor at Nevada Job Service as well as Director of the Ely Shoshone Tribal Child and Family Center and Social Services. While there, she and the youth formed the first Youth Council in Nevada and attended three National Youth Conventions. From 1999 to 2014, Minnis was Professor of Administration, Fundamentals of Music, Music Appreciation, Human Resource Management, and Psychology at Great Basin College. She established entrepreneurial careers with the Knit Knook, Gift Gamut, and providing private music lessons. Through all of her teaching, Minnis had over 4,000 students! She also served as Choir Director for the Methodist Church from 1960 to 1984, organist for Sacred Heart Church since 1984, and Choir Director of White Pine Community Choir since 1962. She served the White Pine County community by writing over 30 grants for the Community Training Center, RSVP, Senior Citizens Center, Nutrition Program for Seniors (Meals on Wheels), Home Repairs for Senior Citizens, Senior Citizens Home Association, Victims of Crime, Saving America’s Treasures, the Shoshone Tribe, Centennial Fine Arts Center, and the White Pine Community Choir Association.

Minnis served in many local, state, and national offices in several organizations, and delivered several keynote speeches in state and national organization conventions. She received a recent honor being named Parliamentarian Emeritus from Alpha Chi State Delta Kappa Gamma. Delta Kappa Gamma is an honorary society of women educators who are committed to excellence in education. Her most precious honor was being named Grand Marshall of Ely’s 4th of July Parade!

Minnis was preceded in death by her brother, Louis C. Alderman, Jr. of Cochran, GA, and her niece, Dr. Amelia Anne Alderman of Macon, GA. She is survived by her lifelong best friend, Virginia “Kitty” Hays of Ely, NV, and many wonderful friends in Ely who have provided such loving care. Minnis is also survived by her three nephews, Louis C. Alderman III (Trish) of Big Canoe, GA, Fielding D. Alderman, Sr. (Sheryl) of Lilburn, GA, and Jonathan A. Alderman(Amy) of Macon, GA, in addition to numerous grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces, and cousins.