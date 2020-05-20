PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

FOR TENTATIVE BUDGET

FOR THE CITY OF ELY

​NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of Ely, Nevada will hold a public hearing at a regular council meeting to be held on Thursday May 28, 2020, at the hour of 5:30 p.m. at the Ely Volunteer Fire Hall, 499 Mill Street, Ely, Nevada, to act upon the Tentative Budget for the City of Ely. The meeting will also be accessible via https://zoom.us/j/9771306332or by calling 877–853–5247.

​FURTHER NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Tentative Budget may be examined on the City of Ely’s website: http://www.elycity.com .

​All persons are invited to attend and be heard regarding the Tentative Budget to be filed with the Department of Taxation per NRS 354.596. All persons are encouraged to attend via theZoom link or by phone due to Governor Sisolak’s emergency directive banning gatherings of 10 or more. Members of the public are invited to physically attend, but the City will be adhering to the ban of 10 or more. Prior to the hearing, written comments may be filed with the City Clerk at 501 Mill Street, Ely, Nevada 89301 via standard mail or by using the drop box; comments can also be emailed to jlee@elycity.com .

​​​​​​​​Janette Trask

​​​​​​​​City Treasurer

Publish: Ely Times May 20, 2020.