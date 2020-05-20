Special to the Times

Kinross Bald Mountain announced a second round of financial investments totaling almost $40,000 to support the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bald Mountain has now donated a total of almost $100,000 to COVID-19-related relief. The new round of support includes:

• $20,000 to the City of Ely’s Revolving Loan Program to support small local businesses

• $10,000 to the White Pine County Chamber of Commerce to support healthcare workers at the William Bee RirieHospital in Ely and local businesses

• $9,600 to the White Pine County School District Weekend Lunch Program to help feed hungry children.

“Kinross Bald Mountain is pleased to continue its support of local communities during the COVID-19 crisis,” said Adriano Sobreira, Vice-President and General Manager of Bald Mountain Mine. “At Kinross, we strive to be a good neighbor and responsible corporate citizen, and these donations help us live those values.”

The Company is donating $20,000 to the City of Ely’s Revolving Loan Program. Through the program, small business owners can apply to the city for a low-interest loan to open, operate and expand their businesses. The loans are up to $10,000 each, offer a low 1 percent interest rate, and have the first payment deferred for six months. New and existing storefront businesses located within the City of Ely are eligible.

“We really appreciate the interest and involvement of Kinross in our community,” said Ely Mayor Nathan Robertson. “This generous support from Kinross for the City of Ely’s revolving loan fund will allow us to assist more local businesses. Helping small businesses benefits us all as a whole and makes for a stronger community.”

Bald Mountain Mine also is purchasing $10,000 worth of “Chamber Bucks” from the White Pine County Chamber of Commerce and paying $300 toward the processing fee. The Chamber Bucks will be donated to the William Bee RirieHospital in Ely to be distributed among its approximately 150 healthcare workers. Those Chamber Bucks can be spent like cash at the 25 businesses (which include restaurants) that participate in the Chamber Bucks program. This donation supports local businesses and shows appreciation for healthcare workers who are at the frontlines of the COVID-19 crisis.

“We are so grateful for the incredible support of the community and the mine,” said Matt Walker, CEO of the hospital. “Receiving Chamber Bucks makes hospital employees feel appreciated and supported for the amazing work they do during this stressful time. This generous donation provides additional motivation to continue with their valuable commitment to serving the community every day. This generous donation of Chamber Bucks provide a double benefit of assisting local businesses and employees.”

The third donation continues funding for the White Pine County School District (WPCSD) Weekend Lunch Program. Bald Mountain Mine previously donated $7,200 to cover weekend meals in April while schools were closed during the COVID-19 crisis; since then, the Nevada Governor extended the school closure order through the end of the school year. Bald Mountain’s second donation to the school district for $9,600 covers the cost of operating the weekend lunch program through the end of May.

“The WPCSD is profoundly grateful for Bald Mountain’s continued support,” said Adam Young, WPCSD superintendent. “What a blessing to have community partners step forward when help is needed most! Thank you to the Kinross organization and all of its employees for helping us provide this needed service for our communities.”

Last month, Bald Mountain addressed hunger caused by COVID-19 by donating $3,000 to Friends In Service Helping (F.I.S.H.) in Elko; $35,000 to the Elko County School District for a meal program in Spring Creek; $7,200 to WPCSD for the weekend meal program; $8,000 to the White Pine Ministerial Association’s food-bank; and $6,000 to the Eureka County Senior Center.

Bald Mountain’s total COVID-19 relief donations to date now totals $99,100.

Bald Mountain Mine operates in White Pine County and draws a workforce from the Elko, Ely and Eureka areas. The mine continues to safely operate during the COVID-19 situation and has put in place extra precautions to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.