Our Heavenly Father has called his Yvonne and her baby girl Mila home to soon. Yvonne was born in Layton, Utah on February 5, 1988 to Albert Ablia and Dawn Sears. She loved her children more than life itself , along with new Adventures.

She had five children. DeAngelo 14, Lilliana 10, Aundre 8, Milo 2 1/2 and Mila 1 1/2 years old.

She is survived by her grandmother Barbara Ablia who has raised her since she was two months old. Her sisters Shaina Marshall; Jamie A John Palacios, in Ogden, Utah. Several aunts, uncles and cousins.