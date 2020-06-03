NOTICE OF INTENT TO REQUEST RELEASE OF FUNDS

These notices shall satisfy two separate but related procedural requirements for activities to be undertaken by the City of Ely

REQUEST FOR RELEASE OF FUNDS

On or about June 18th, 2020 the City of Ely will submit a request to the Community Development Block Grant Program (CDBG), Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development for the release of Community Development Block Grant Program (CDBG) funds under Title I of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974 as amended, to undertake a project known as Murry St. Sewer Main Upgrade – 1st Ave. to Dickerson Ave. for the purpose of the installation of an 8-inch PVC sewer main pipeline and 48-inch concrete manholesalongMurryStreetfromFirstAvenuetoDickersonStreet. Theestimatedtotal project cost is $1,157,850.00.

FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT

The City of Ely has determined that the project will have no significant impact on the human environment. Therefore, an Environmental Impact Statement under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA) is not required. Additional project information is contained in the Environmental Review Record (ERR) on file at the office of Basin Engineering, 1070 East Aultman Street, Ely, Nevada 89301, and may be examined or copied weekdays 8 A.M to 5 P.M.

PUBLIC COMMENTS

Any individual, group, or agency may submit written comments on the ERR to the office of

Basin Engineering, 10 70 East Aultman Street, Ely, Nevada 89301. All comments received by June 17TH, 2020 will be considered by the City of Ely prior to authorizing submission of a request for release of funds. Comments should specify which Notice they are addressing.

ENVIRONMENTAL CERTIFICATION

The City of Ely certifies to Community Development Block Grant Program (CDBG), Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development that Jennifer Lee in her capacity as City Clerk consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. Community Development Block Grant Program (CDBG), Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development’s approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities and allows the City of Ely to use Program funds.

OBJECTIONS

Community Development Block Grant Program (CDBG), Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development will accept objections to the Responsible Entity’s (RE) Request for Release of Funds and Environmental Certification for a period of fifteen days following the submission date specified above or the actual receipt of the request (whichever is later) only if they are on the following bases: (a) the certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer of the RE; (b) the RE has omitted a step or failed to make a determination or finding required by HUD regulations at 24 CFR part 58 or by CEQ regulations at 40 CFR 1500-1508, as applicable; (c) the RE has omitted one or more steps in the preparation, completion or publication of the Environmental Assessment or Environmental Impact Study per 24 CFR Subparts E, F or G of Part 58, as applicable; (d) the grant recipient or other participant in the development process has committed funds for or undertaken activities not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before release of funds and approval of the environmental certification; (e) another Federal, State or local agency has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality. Objections must be prepared and submitted in accordance with the required procedures (24 CFR Part 58, Sec. 58.76) and shall be addressed to Community Development Block Grant Program (CDBG), Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development at 808 West Nye Lane, Carson City, Nevada 89703. Potential objectors should contact Community Development Block Grant Program (CDBG), Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development to verify the actual last day of the objection period.

Jennifer Lee, Ely City Clerk

of IJennifer Lee, City Clerk, did cause to be posted on June 3, 2020 by 9:00 a.m. three (3) notices of the FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT AND NOTICE OF INTENT TO REQUEST RELEASE OF FUNDS in said City of Ely to wit: Posted at the doors or bulletin boards of City Hall located at 501 Mill Street, White Pine County Library located at 950 Campton Street, and the U.S. Post Office located at 2600 Bristlecone Avenue. The legal notice is also posted on the City of Ely’s website at http://www.elycity.com and the State of Nevada Public Notices website at http://notice.nv.gov.

_________________________________