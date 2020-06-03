Janet Anderson, 85, a former longtime resident of Ely, passed away May 20, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Janet was born in Antimony, Utah and moved to Ely after her marriage to James Lloyd Anderson. They loved Ely and were happy to raise their family there. In 1977, Janet and Lloyd partnered with his brother Lee and sister-in-law LeAnna to form Anderson Brothers. Janet worked in their various business ventures, including Anderson’s IGA (later Foodtown) and Andy’s Western Wear. Janet loved meeting with and serving the residents of Ely. She made lifelong friendships with community members, employees, and members of her church. She was a lifetime member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and lovingly served in many callings. In 2005, Lloyd’s medical needs required the couple to move to Utah. Janet has missed her Ely friends and community ever since. She is preceded in death by Lloyd, her husband of 50 years. She is survived by her 4 children, Janalyn (Cordell) DeMille, Darren Anderson, Allison (David) Jones, and Dustin (Keri) Anderson; 13 grandchildren; and 21 great grandchildren. Read more about Janet at www.valleyviewfuneral.com.