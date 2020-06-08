Kayley Chantel Hutchings left us on May 29th, 2020 in Gonzales, LA. She was born Oct. 17, 1992 to Kevin Hutchings and Suzy Ross.
Kayley leaves behind her 1 year old daughter Karley Jayne Hutchings.
Kayley was a loving mom, sister, daughter, niece and friend.
She is survived by her daughter Karley, mom Suzy (Kenny) Fredrick, dad Kevin Hutchings, sister Karyssa Hutchings (Devante Valencia), grandmother Bobbi (Kenny)Mangum, grandfather Jay Hutchings, half siblings, aunts uncles and cousins.
Kayley was beautiful, kind and loving. She was a giving person, willing to help anyone with anything. All who knew Kayley loved her and will forever love her.