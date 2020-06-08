Kayley Chantel Hutchings left us on May 29th, 2020 in Gonzales, LA. She was born Oct. 17, 1992 to Kevin Hutchings and Suzy Ross.

Kayley leaves behind her 1 year old daughter Karley Jayne Hutchings .

Kayley was a loving mom, sister, daughter, niece and friend.

She is survived by her daughter Karley, mom Suzy (Kenny) Fredrick, dad Kevin Hutchings , sister Karyssa Hutchings (Devante Valencia), grandmother Bobbi (Kenny)Mangum, grandfather Jay Hutchings , half siblings, aunts uncles and cousins.