Robert Elmer Hollinger went to be with his Savior & wife April 27, 2020 after a short illness in the home he built in Ranchester, Wyoming. Bob was born May 13, 1929, in Sterling, Co. to Elmer and grace Witter Hollinger.

Bob attended school in Snyder, served in the Army and went into the Reserves. He then attended Northwest Nazarene College, graduating with a degree in Theology. There he met his wife, Ida Hatlestead, they were married in 1957. Ida preceded him in death on 11/21/2019.

The Fallon, Nv Church of the Nazarene was Bob’s first pastorate, followed by Home Gardens Nazarene, Reno, NV and Ely Nv Nazarene where Bob & Ida served for 28 years. After retiring to Ranchester, WY, they continued to serve on a part-time basis and were instrumental in a substantial addition to the church.

Upon settling in Ranchester they purchased a house on the Tongue River, tore it down and started their dream home, building it themselves with the help of some close friends.

Bob loved the outdoors. Hunting, fishing, hiking, prospecting and photography were favorite pastimes, in addition to shooting, reloading, collecting guns and chasing prairie dogs. During his college years, he and Ida were stationed in central Idaho working for the Forest Service maintaining trails and packing out smokejumpers. He loved working with mules but was fond of few horses. He loved a good practical joke and practiced depreciating humor.

Bob is survived by sisters Irene Vancil and Bertha Woodward, sons Jim (Trudie), Dean (Vanessa), Roy (Janet0, Wes (Tammy), and daughter Lenita (Ron) Snyder, 11 grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter. He was preceded by his parents, Wife Ida, sisters Marvia Falls and Ellen Lisman and grandson Dade Sisneros.

Services are scheduled for June 20, 2020 in Ranchester, Wyoming.