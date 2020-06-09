By Sherman R. Frederick

Battle Born Media

I enjoy Max Max movies. Fun rides. But, I wouldn’t want to live in that post-apocalyptic world.

Yet, the hottest new political idea in America — one that is embraced already by some mainstreet Democrats — is the slogan “Defund Police.” Our interesting neighbors to the left, California, has already declared itself a non-participant in enforcement of federal immigration laws. The state released violent criminals from prison under the shaky pretense of saving them from COVID-19 infection. San Francisco has no bail system anymore. And, cities in the wake of the George Floyd riots have actually set a limit upon which theft is allowed.

Can Mad Max be far behind? No wonder California gun stores do land-office business.

In the national press last week, Oakland activist Jeralynn Blueford said defunding police there is the only logical thing to do.

“If police had been serious about reform and policy change, then guess what? People would not be this angry.”

And in New York, where rioting has been particularly dangerous and brutal, the idea of significantly cutting the cop budget is gaining wider support.

“To see legislators who aren’t even necessarily on the left supporting at least a significant decrease in New York police department [NYPD] funding is really very encouraging,” said Julia Salazar, a New York state senator. “It feels a little bit surreal.”

If he means “surreal” as in “scary as hell, “then I agree.

If I’m wrong on this, will someone please enlighten me?

OH, THOSE CRAZY EPIDEMIOLOGISTS

After months of banning church, weddings and funerals because of the likely spread of COVID-19, now comes the George Floyd protests. Thousands of people across the country grouped together, making their voices (and germs) loudly heard.

As you know, I’ve said from the beginning that the government had no right to suspend peaceable assembly. But, the government did it with nary a peep from civil libertarians. Epidemiologists everywhere applauded.

Now comes Jennifer Nuzzo a presumably very good epidemiologist from Johns Hopkins who says:

“In this moment the public health risks of not protesting to demand an end to systemic racism greatly exceed the harms of the virus.”

Nice, doc. Science is suspended if you like the reason for the gathering? Not saying she’s wrong. Just saying I wouldn’t take advice from Johns Hopkins on COVID-19 from here on out.

ONE MORE THING

— Remember when we used to eat cake after someone blew on it?

— My books fell down. I can only blame my shelf.

— I had a wonderful childhood. My dad would put me in a tire and roll me down the hill. Those were Goodyears.

— Scientifically, a raven has 17 primary wing feathers, the big ones at the end of the wing. They are called pinion feathers. A crow has 16. So, the difference between a crow and a raven is a matter of a pinion.

— Good dog.

With that, ladies and germs, I’ll pick up my knitting and go. Until next time, stay safe, be generous and avoid soreheads.

(Sherman R. Frederick is the founder of Battle Born Media, publisher of intensely local community newspapers in Sparks, Ely, Eureka, Hawthorne and Mesquite. He may be reached at shermfrederick@gmail.com.)