ELKS to Celebrate Flag Day June 14, 2020

Local Elks Lodges throughout the United States, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Panama Canal will celebrate Flag Day on June 14, 2020. The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks is the only fraternal organization to require a formal observance of Flag Day.

In July of 1908, The Elks’ Grand Lodge provided for the annual nationwide observance of Flag Day on the 14th of June each year, making it mandatory for each subordinate Lodge in the Order.

June 14 was officially established as Flag Day in a proclamation by President Woodrow Wilson in 1916. Flag Day was not a national observance until 1949-

President Harry Truman, himself an Elks member, was inspired through his Lodge in Independence, Missouri, to sign an act of Congress that dedicated June 14 to the

symbol of our country.

The program will be under the direction of Exalted Ruler Sid Beckwith and the

Ely Lodge officers. The program will begin at 6:00 pm at the Elks Lodge and all

Elks members, VFW, American Legion members and the public are invited to attend.

The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks has made more than $14 billion in

donations since it was started 152 years ago. Last year alone, the Elks donated

approximately $350 million in cash, gifts, and time to make our communities better places to live.

There are more than 1,900 Elks Lodges across the county with a total membership nearing 800,000. Elks members must be American citizens who are at least 21 years of age and must believe in God.