Dan Simonson passed away June 2, 2020 in West Jordan, UT.

Dan grew up in Baker, Nevada and later moved to Ely where he worked for the White Pine County Road Dept. He retired after 30 years of service. Later moved to Salt Lake City because of declining health.

To see the full obituary go to https://www.premierfuneral.com/obituaries/Daniel-Simonson-2/