Millicent Jacqueline Rees, 75, of Duckwater, Nevada died peacefully on May 30, 2020 at the William B. Ririe Hospital in Ely, Nevada. She was proud of her Irish heritageand as an avid Philadelphia sports fan, she was proud of her Eagles, Phillies and Flyers.Her quick wit and honest personality will surely be missed by all who knew her. She would always say “Hey! Who loves you Baby-walking, talking or crawling?” She was also very loyal to her family and friends. You always knew where you stood with her, as speaking her mind was an attribute that she took pride in.

Millie was born in Wilmington, Delaware on May 22, 1945 and raised in New Castle. After graduating from William Penn High School, she worked for Capital Airlines, Wilmington Trust Bank and Delaware Park Racetrack before moving out west.She is predeceased by her parents Andrew Miller and Catherine Agnes Rees and her brother Andrew Rees, Jr. She is survived by her sister Geraldine Blackeye of Duckwater, NV and her brothers; William Rees (Melanie) of Newark, DE and Thomas Rees (JoAnne) of Wilmington, DE; many nieces and nephews and dear friend Carolyn Drayton (Stacy) of Currant Creek, NV.

On Friday, June 19th, 2020 there will be a Rosary service at 7:00 PM at the Church of the Holy Spirit, HC34, Currant Creek, NV. On Saturday, June 20th there will be a mass and burial service at 10:00 AM at the Church of the Holy Spirit. In lieu of flowers you may send donations to the Church of the Holy Spirit, HC34 Box 34223, Ely, NV 89301.r