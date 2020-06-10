Louise Marian Baer Calchera, age 77 years, passed away on June 2, 2020 at her home, with her family by her side, after a long battle with cancer. She was born on December 29, 1942 to Fern J. Baer and Edna Mae Cobb.

​Louise loved sewing, fishing, camping, and spending time with her family. Louise has been with the love of her life Michael Calchera for 45 years. They were recently married April 18, 2020.

​Louise is survived by her husband Michael Calchera, three beautiful daughters and two sons; Cheryle (Shane) Roderick, Kailani(Jerry) Burton, Jodi duncombe, Richard (Shelley) Calchera, and Shane Calchera. Louise has twenty-three grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren; two brothers Edward (Emma) Olsen and James (Kathy) Olsen; one sister Nancy Olsen; several very special cousins, Thelma, Earleen, Arleen, Glendon, Judy, George, and Bonnie; best friend Dorothy Easling and special friends Jan and Ross Bennett and Judy Calchera.

​Louise is preceded in death by her parents; sister Nonieanne Baerand one grandson Mathew.

​A Visitation is scheduled for Wednesday, June 10, 2020.

​Flowers can be sent to Mountain Vista Chapel 450 Mill Street Ely, Nevada 89301.

​~We love you mom and grandma, Infinity~