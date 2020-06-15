Gerald Valintino Ricci passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on April 14, 2020. Born June 26, 1935 in Ely, Nevada to Federico William Ricci and Mafalda Iannacchione Ricci. He attended East Ely Grade School graduating from White Pine High School in 1953. Gerry married the love of his life Nancy Joann Veronda in June of 1961. Together they enjoyed a beautiful life with their two sons Jerry and Bill surrounding themselves with extended family and friends until Nancy’s passing in 2007. Coming from Immigrant parents Gerry understood hard work, perseverance and integrity, this showed in his 35 years of employment with the Northern Nevada Railroad retiring as N.N.R. Engine Shop Superintendent. A true Nevadan, Gerry’s commitment to his community of Ely produced 59 years of service with the Ely Volunteer Fire Department holding numerous positons within the Department. He was also a member of the Sacred Heart Knights of Columbus, White Pine JayCee’s and Ely Chapter of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation Committee.
Survived by his sons, Jerry (Evelene) Ricci, Bill (Lori) Ricci; Brother, Hugh (Pamela) Ricci; Sister, Silvanna Ricci; Grandchildren, Rico, Lauren Sophia and Nico Ricci, Bailey and Riley Twitchell, Trevor, Tallen and Haiden Ricci; Great Grandchildren Tigan Ricci, Luna Maia and Olive Sewell. After his brother Fred’s passing he took Fred’s children Chris, Jeanette, Kathy and Nick Ricci under his wing, of whom he was very proud of, he also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews.
A Mass and celebration of Gerry’s life will be held at a later date.