The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles held a virtual meeting Monday, June 8, 2020 to announce it’s reopening slated for June 15, 2020

DMV Director Julie Butler, “We appreciate everyone’s patience as we stayed home for Nevada. We are excited to reopen our doors to the public on June 15,” said Director Julie Butler. “What I want to make clear right from the start is that there is no need for most people to rush into the DMV. We are doing a phased reopening. We want to serve those who need it the most during the first 30 days.”

Offices will offer only limited services to Nevadans who have been the most impacted during the closure, such as those with a driver’s license suspension, no valid form of ID or a newly-purchased vehicle with no license plates.

Governor Steve Sisolak welcomed the opening as well. “I am pleased to see the Nevada DMV has created a thoughtful, phased in reopening plan to resume providing services to Nevadans in person across the State,” Gov. Sisolak said. “Nevadans have done incredible work to help flatten the curve of COVID-19 and we must continue to take precautions to minimize further spread as we work towards a new normal. The DMV provides a number of services completely online and Nevadans who can should continue to access services that way.”

Several residents in White Pine for the past week could be seen standing in line outside of the DMV waiting to go inside. The DMVreports that due to social distancing and building occupancy limits, the Ely office can allow no more than six customers at a time in the office, three being served, and three waiting.

It is highly recommended that customers visit the DMVwebsite, dmvnv.com, before visiting an office.

Do it online or at a kiosk, automatic extension on expired documents is in effect. Other transactions that can wait include personalized plate orders, new resident licensing and registration and Real ID upgrades.

The DMV also announced to be prepared if you do come in.

Visit the website, gather all necessary documents and have forms filled out in advance.

Customers who can legally drive should avoid visiting the DMV for at least the first 30 days. Any driver’s license or other DMV document that has an expiration date from March 16 through July 14 has an automatic extension. The DMV website has an extension letter motorists can print and present to law enforcement. There is no rush to renew.

Customers who are served may be asked to wait outside in their vehicle until called. The offices may stop accepting new customers each afternoon depending on demand.

The DMV will follow all social distancing guidelines recommended by the CDC and Nevada Department of Health and Human Services. The department will limit the number of people in its buildings, including staff, to no more than 50% of the building occupancy limit. Customers will not be allowed to wait inside the offices for any extended period.

Customers must adhere to social distancing measures, ensuring six feet of physical separation between themselves and others. The staff will be wearing face masks and customers should wear them as well.

Appointments and driving skills tests will be available beginning June 15. The department staff, brought back to work May 26, has been contacting customers with previous appointments and has been serving vehicle registration customers on a drop-off basis.

Driving skills tests are resuming this week. Skills tests will be administered by appointment only. No stand-by tests will be allowed. To ensure safety, drive examiners will be wearing full personal protective equipment including face shields, rubber gloves and gowns.

The Department of Motor Vehicles is also implementing two new technology services that were in the planning stages prior to the COVID-19 closure.

The MyDMV online services portal, at dmvnv.com/mydmv, now allows motorists to set up an account without using a Social Security number. This enables approximately 60,000 Driver Authorization Card holders to have full access to DMV online services including address changes, duplicate licenses and vehicle registration cancellation. MyDMV also now asks all customers to answer security questions as an added security enhancement.

The second new technology service will benefit walk-in customers at DMV field offices. “Mobile Ticket” will allow customers to check in and join the line by using their cell phones to scan a QR code or entering a web address. Mobile Ticket will send text messages showing the customer where they stand in line, allowing the customer to wait elsewhere, even away from the DMV.