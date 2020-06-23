Nicholas Fred Ricci passed away suddenly at his home on June 15, 2020, in Winnemucca, NV. Born November 2, 1957, to Fredrick and Dolores (Malget) Ricci. With his father passing at a young age, Nick had to grow up fast and become “the rock” for his mom and sisters. He grew up in Ely, Nevada, attended Sacred Heart Catholic school and graduated from White Pine High in 1975. He excelled in football and wrestling, achieving many state championship titles. Nick will be remembered for his signature blue and white beanie, pacing the gym floor cheering on his teammates while preparing for his own matches. He kept that pacing going years later, on the football field, baseball/softball fields, cross country course, track field, and gym floor, while encouraging and cheering on his own children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews, at their sporting events. Nick was such a proud grandfather; he would travel through the western states to watch all their events. He was known for watching one grandchild and then another. It wasn’t uncommon for him to jump in his car and drive all night to go watch another grandchild’s event. If he could not be found, all we had to do was look for him in his lucky salmon shirt. He always supported everyone. He wasn’t biased by only supporting his children or grandchildren, you would find him cheering on the whole team. Driving many hours, after a grave-yard shift to watch his own children’s’ band performance or little league games, to return to work later that night. This was the motivation for his life. Nick would enjoy watching his daughters become “rising stars” in the living room long before the days of TikTok. What he enjoyed most of all, was the hunting trips he shared with his entire family. Over the years of hunting, it became a passion of his to build rifles and to reload.

Nick married his love, Lynn Benger Pettit on December 16, 1995. They loved the life they built and enjoyed the simplest things together. One of their many favorite times together was in the great outdoors, like the annual campouts in Bird Creek with their big, beautiful, blessed family. They simply loved life together.

Nick was employed at SSR Marigold as the Special Projects Manager. Nick’s hard work and strong work ethic have taken him through over 30 years in the mining industry. Dolores ensured that Nick learned a good work ethic by sending him to Pete and Mary Jean Paris’ ranch every summer to help out. This was a time in his life that he treasured. His expertise and driving work ethic afforded him the opportunity to achieve his many goals in the mining industry. He received many awards and accolades while performing his duties in many locations throughout Nevada and Central and South America. His dedication and hard work that started at H&R Propane continued throughout his life and driving him through his mining career. Nick was instrumental in implementing the mine rescue team for Echo Bay Mine In battle mountain. This team competed in several mine rescue competitions throughout the western states. He developed lasting friendships throughout his life and career. Nick was a true Nevadan who loved the outdoors. He was in his element in the mountains, hunting with his friends and family. Even if he didn’t draw a tag, he still loved being out in the hills helping others find “The One”. He was very community oriented. He served in the Ely Volunteer Fire Department and in the Battle Mountain Emergency Medical Services. Nick mentored and coached numerous sports teams throughout his life.

Nick could fix anything with a roll of duct tape and zip ties. He was always there to lend a hand. He was our MacGyver, a master troubleshooter. One call and he would be on his way to help.

Nick was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Dolores, and his niece, Shasta Diane Hunt.

Nick is survived by; his wife Lynn, children; Cody (Kellie) Ricci, Nicole (Damon) Kuskie, Elisha (Mike) Formby, and Brian (Alisha) Ricci. Grandchildren; Tevin, Taylor, and Nathan Ricci; Alyssa, Rebecca, and Jovi Kuskie; Jalen, Austin, and Natalee Formby; and Caden, Marcas, and Logan Ricci. Sisters; Chris, Jeanette, and Kathy. Parents in-law, Bob, and Jean Pettit. Brothers and Sisters-in-law; Bill and Rachel Pettit, Peggy and Dale Rumel, Robin and Mike Miller, Robert Pettit, and Amina Khan. Nick had many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and nephews, who shared a deep love for one another.

Nick had a strength that could move mountains and gentleness to dry any tear. Nick Ricci leaves behind a legacy of caring and love for family, community, and adventure that will live on in the hearts of everyone he touched.

P.S “DON’T SLAM THE DOOR” – Nick

A celebration of Nick’s life will be held in Ely, Nevada on July 11th, at the Murry Summit Campground at 11:00 am. A celebration of life will also be held at a later date in Winnemucca, NV.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests you to take a moment to hug your loved ones or give them a call.