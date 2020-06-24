As Governor Steve Sisolak rolls back some of the restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ely is moving forward with plans to celebrate the Fourth of July.

Start building those floats, shining up those classic rides, bicycles, and preparing those horses, because this years parade theme is “Everyday Heroes.”

The Great Basin Service Club members expressed, “ Let us celebrate all the Everyday Heroes, those seen and those not seen these past months, all of the front-line workers,” in a press release.

The Grand Marshal this year is all the Everyday Heroes that have kept us safe, fed, delivered all the necessities, helped our students and anyone else you can think of to thank.