Claudia Gae Giles Christensen passed away peacefully on June 13, 2020 at Skyline Estates Senior Living in Carson City, Nevada.

Gae was born November 8, 1931 in East Ely, Nevada. She was the first of three daughters born to Claud Giles and Bessie Johanna Crane. She attended McGill Grade School, White Pine High School and Brigham Young University where she graduated with a degree in Elementary Education.

Gae married Leslie Don Christensen on August 11, 1954 in the Salt Lake City, Utah Temple. The couple made their home in McGill, Nevada. She was a first and second grade teacher at McGill Elementary School and Mountain View Elementary School for over 20 years where she enjoyed teaching and developing young minds.

She was an active member of the McGill Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where she served as Relief Society President, Junior Sunday School Coordinator, Primary Teacher, and various other callings. Gae served a church mission with her husband at the St. George Visitor’s Center from 1993 – 1994.

Gae enjoyed being involved in her community and was a member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers, the American Association of University Women, and Delta Kappa Gamma Society International. She was a volunteer at the McGill Public Library and enjoyed reading, genealogy, sewing and needlework.

Gae was proceeded in death by her parents and husband. She is survived by two sisters, Bonnie Troutner (Morrey), Linda Holmes, both of Sparks, Nevada. Three sons, Jeffrey Christensen (Kathy), of Tucson, Arizona, Lindsay Christensen (Alice) of Carson City, Nevada, and Brian Christensen (Kathi) of Cleveland, Tennessee. Seven grandchildren, Robert Christensen (Jill), Michelle Frost (Philip), Jennifer Jones (Zachary), Bethany Kline (Taylor), Ryan Christensen, Anna Olsen (Justin), Fred Christensen and two great grandchildren, Zachary, and Elizabeth Kline.

Funeral Services will be held June 30, 2020. A visitation will be held from 9:00 am to 10:30 am at Mountain Vista Chapel. Graveside Services will be held in the Ely City Cemetery at 11:00 am. Please observe all COVID19 social distancing guidelines.