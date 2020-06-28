By: Kyle Roernik

Kyle Roerink is Executive Director of the Great Basin Water Network

Nearly 20 years ago, White Pine County took a major gamble when it decided to take on Las Vegas in defense of its water supply.

Many detractors and pro-pipeline forces said safe money was on Vegas to win.

As the news about the death of the pipeline now shows, that was not a good bet.

The end of the pipeline quarrel is a major victory for rural Nevada and the residents of Las Vegas. And at the foundation of this David-vs-Goliath battle are the past and present officials representing White Pine County.

For more than a decade, local leaders have stepped up to ensure that the water supply remained where it belongs — hundreds of miles away from Vegas.

That is no small feat considering the opposition.

There’s a reason why our collective efforts allowed us to score consecutive seven legal victories against the Southern Nevada Water Authority in the past two decades.

The water Vegas wanted never existed.

I applaud White Pine County officials for recognizing that the project always has been illegal under Nevada Water Law and Federal Law. Without that commitment to protecting the statutes that defend the waters of the state, we could be reading White Pine County’s obituary rather than this revelation.

The beginning of the end for the SNWA saga was the March 9 legal decision handed down by Judge Robert Estes. That ruling, which nullified key water applications and management plans for the project, exemplifies how prudent it was to defend the integrity of the law all these years.