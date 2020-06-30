The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Tonopah Field Office, Battle Mountain District, is asking the public to review and provide input on an Environmental Assessment that analyzes an application by Kebo Oil and Gas Inc. to drill an exploratory oil well, Ragged Ridge Federal No.1. The proposed drill site is approximately seven miles south of Currant in Railroad Valley, Nevada.

This announcement begins a 30-day comment period ending July 25, 2020. The proposal includes an on- lease access road, well pad and reserve pit construction. The maximum area of surface disturbance on the lease would be 3.7 acres.

“We encourage every community member to take some time to read and comment on this EA,” said Perry Wickham, Tonopah Field Office Manager. “Every public comment will be addressed and helps make sure we’re looking at this from every angle.”

The EA, titled DOI-BLM-NV-B020-2020-0028, can be viewed on the BLM NEPA Register website, using Chrome, Edge, Safari, or Firefox, at https://go.usa.gov/xwHBE.

Written comments can be submitted online at the NEPA Register site; mailed to the BLM Tonopah Field Office at P.O Box 911, Tonopah, NV 89049; or emailed to: BMDO_TFO_NonRenewable@blm.gov.

Before including personally identifiable information in comments, be advised that the entire comment may be made publicly available.

Persons who use a telecommunications device for the deaf (TDD) may call the Federal Relay Service (FRS) at 1-800-877-8339 to leave a message.