John Patrick Barney Jr., 63, of Ridgecrest, CA passed away June 10, 2020 surrounded by family after a brief battle with cancer.

He was born on April 13, 1957 in Ely, Nevada to Jack and Esther Barney. After High School, John served in the United States Army. He worked for Christiansen Drilling Inc and the mining industry in Ruth and New Mexico. John moved to Ridgecrest and worked at Ridgecrest Regional Hospital since 2017.

He enjoyed watching sports, reading, camping, and fishing.

John is survived by his son Michael Barney, Reno, NV; Joseph (Valerie) Barney, Maricopa, AZ; and Tara (Nick) Sprehe, Fernley, NV. He is also survived by his mother Esther Barney and sister Nancy Mahoney of Ridgecrest, CA. He had 4 grandchildren, Joslyn, Spencer, Bless, Savior, and a grandson due in July 2020.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jack Barney, in 2002. A private family service was held on June 18th.