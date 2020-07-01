Frank Schuh Jr. passed away on November 27, 2019.

He was born on May 30, 1937 in Miles, Runnel County in Texas.

Frank joined the army at the age of 16. After serving his term he was honorably discharged. He then joined the Navy, where he served two terms. He was a Seabee and deployed in Vietnam.

After Vietnam he worked for the Nevada Highway Department. Then he went to work for the Federal Aviation Department.

He retired from the federal aviation department and moved to Baker, Nevada.

Then he moved to Ely her we spent the rest of his life.

He was also a member of the Masonic Organization.

He is survived by his brother Jim Schuh, daughter Tin Caron, sons; William Schuh, Leonard Baca, Fred Baca, grandsons; Paul Rowdall, Jesse Baca, Jerimiah Baca, grand daughter Melissa Baca, great grandson Jerimiah James Baca.