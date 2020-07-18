Garey Antone Harrison passed away July 9, 2020 in Las Vegas, NV after a long illness at the age of 88. Garey was born May 4, 1932 in Ely, NV to Nathaniel Antone (Tony) Harrison and Erma Maude Decker Harrison. He was married to Mary Jane Morley on June 3, 1957 in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Temple in Salt Lake City, UT. Mary and Garey had three children: Terry, Todd, and Michelle.

He attended Ely Grade School, White Pine High School, and four years at Utah State University. He pitched for the Utah State University baseball team. Garey enlisted in the United States Navy as a Corpsman beginning in 1952 during the Korean Conflict and exited the Navy in 1956. Garey returned to Ely, NV in 1959 following the birth of his twins, Terry and Todd, to start a long career as co-owner of the Standard Market Grocery Stores. After the closure of the Standard Markets in 1983, Garey worked at Hyland Motor and Ely Ford as a salesman. He then worked with the Ely Times in the advertising department.

Garey’s primary commitment was to his family, though hecommitted much of his life to his church, community, and country. He held many positions within the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Garey belonged to the Junior Chamber of Commerce and helped provide Ely with the little league park. He was President of the White Pine Chamber of Commerce, member of the Rotary Club, Ely City Councilman, Mayor of Ely, Chairman of the White Pine Republican Party, and served on the Board of Equalization.

Garey is survived by: his wife Mary of 63 years, daughter Terry (Frank) Romans, and three grandchildren, Ian Romans, Alyssa (Denis) Milian, and Trevor Romans. Also he had great love for his niece Donna (Jim) Davis.

Garey was preceded in death by his parents, his son Todd Harrison, and daughter Michelle Harrison.

Graveside Funeral Services are scheduled for Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at the Ely City Cemetery, Ely, NV.