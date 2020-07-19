Robert Oran Bartlett passed away at his home in Ely, Nevada on Sunday, July 12, 2020. He was 72.

Bob was born July 24, 1947 in Pioche, Nevada to Jess and Margie Crook Bartlett. His early years were spent in Panaca and later with his mom and step-father Steve Pintar at Sunnyside, Nevada. He graduated from Lund High School in 1965 and worked for Slim Olson’s Service Station.

Bob was drafted into the US Army and began his military service inOctober of 1966 at Fort Benning, Georgia, trained in the medicalfield at Fort Sam Houston then went back to Fort Benning for advanced training at Martin Army Community Hospital. He served in Vietnam as a medic with the 198 LTB Americal Division during which he received the Bronze Star Medal of Valor and Purple Heart for heroism in connection with military operation against a hostile force in the Republic of Vietnam. He was honorably discharged and returned to Nevada in August of 1968. He married Gayle Reid in November of 1968. They made their home first in Ely, spent several years in Lund and later moved back to Ely with their four daughters.

Bob worked as an electrician at Kennecott. During that time he was also a part-time deputy with the White Pine County Sheriff’s Department. After a Kennecott layoff, Bob became a full-time deputy, serving for 11 years. After leaving the Sheriff’s Department, he and Gayle built a private investigation, private security and bail bonds business. Bob worked for Wilson Bates Mortuary for 25 years.Bob and Gayle also owned and operated The Feedlot from 1989 to 2001.

Bob was very engaged in local organizations and politics. He served as Ely Mayor from 1988 to 1992. He also served on many city and county boards. He was an active member of the Ely Volunteer Fire Department, Kiwanis Club and was a member of the BPOE Elks for 37 years. He was very proud to serve on the White Pine County Horse Race Committee for 35 years. He spent countless hours preparing for each year’s events as well as chairing the committee for several years and traveling to promote White Pine County among the race communities.

Bob is survived by his wife Gayle and daughters Nikki (Jon) Barainca, Angela (Shawn) Bellander, Robin (Lee “Josh”) Marks and Penny Bartlett; grandchildren Justin Barainca, Alyssa Barainca, Courtney Bellander, Zachary Bellander and Emerson Marks. He is also survived by his siblings Michael (Sidney) Pintar, Marko Pintar, Jody (Kerri) Pintar, Rebecca (Joe) Humbert; mother-in-law Josephine Reid; sister and brother– in-laws Kaylene (Jim) Hamilton, Lorrie (Wayne) Paice, Robert (Becky) Reid; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents Jess Bartlett, Margie Pintar, Steve Pintar and father-in-law Kay Reid.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, July 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Ely Elks Lodge.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ely BPOE Elks Scholarship Fund, 694 Campton St., Ely, NV 89301 or the White Pine County Horse Races, 636 Aultman St., Ely, NV 89301.