By KayLynn Roberts-McMurray

A Peaceful Black Lives Matter rally was held last Tuesday on Aultman street in Ely, Nevada.

The rally consisted of several youth in the community who explained that while they don’t see police brutality here in White Pine, they discussed how racism has affected them and their loved ones.

During the Fourth of July protest parade, several vehicles displayed the Confederate flags, creating much discussion in the community.

When asked why the group decided to rally, Halley Cogley said, “To create awareness. We’re tired of racism in this town, especially just because a lot of people think that black lives don’t matter, by saying all lives matter, and obviously all lives matter, but right now we are focusing on black lives matter.”

Daisy Partey, explained how there are only a few black people who live in Ely, and her family being one of them. “Some people may not see it, and we obviously do see it. We drove by during that protest parade and we saw a lot of confederate flags and that really brought tears to my eyes, how are you going to use it to bring out the most racism you can find?”

While Partey was explaining racial issues her family has experienced a silver Dodge truck drove by shouting out the window, “Oh my god, are you serious.”

City of Ely Mayor, Nathan Robertson was asked what his thoughts where about the confederate flags flying during the “renegade parade“, in a recent radio interview on KDSS radio station.

Robertson didn’t think flying the confederate flag was appropriate at any time stating he didn’t think it ever had been. “As a Nevadan, I believe it is particularly egregious. We are a Battle born state and for any of the listeners who aren’t aware of this yet, maybe you are new to Nevada. Nevada became a state during the Civil War, specifically to ensure President Lincoln got reelected. It says it on our flag, battle born, that was the battle where Nevada was born, during the Civil War, against the confederacy. That is not appropriate— the ideals that stand behind that, whatever you are flying it for maybe personal reasons, you might want to examine those, and look long and hard at that. Not only is it out of touch of where you are living in the State of Nevada, it’s out of touch with what’s going on in our nation.” While the youth rallied, a truck was seen driving by repeatedly, until it parked just a short distance from the group.

When the group was asked to give an example of racism they have seen in White Pine, one individual commented that it is in the schools, “the N word is used so much.”

Racial words can be the most degrading words leaving someone’s mouth, and the group is in hopes that the rally will encourage youth to be educated about diversity, and awareness on prejudice and racism.

Partey, “my brother has been called the N word a lot, as far back as middle school we have dealt with it and the principal at the high school isn’t doing anything about, my father had to finally go to the school board.”

They did receive some positive response by a few people waving as they drove by. Asked if they planned on doing another rally, they agreed, that they most likely would.

Daisy, “we are not saying everyone in Ely is like this, but we hear it.”

“We know we aren’t going to change a lot of minds, but we just want people to know, that there are people who support black lives matter,” Cogley said.