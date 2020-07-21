James Kenneth Oleson “Jim , Jimmy , James ” passed into Heavenly Father ’s loving arms Thursday, July 16, 2020. He was born in Reno to Sharron Rogers Oleson and the late Bill E. Oleson on July 29, 1977.

Jim was a kind-hearted,generous soul who never met a stranger. Every person was a new friend. If you went to school with him, you called him Jimmy. If you met him as an adult, you called him Jim. And, if you had professional business dealings with him, you called him James. He was a loving son, brother, and family man. He cared deeply about his family. He worked day and night helping his mother repair her home after a devastating flood damaged two-thirds of it. He remodeled homes for others. When he was asked to pitch–in he answered the call and helped however he could. He cared deeply for children and their welfare and would do anything to keep them safe from harm even when he had to take time off work to do so. He often did repairs at cost to help others out. He did repairs on credit for major businesses and was taken advantage of more than once but never held a grudge. He tried to always believe the best in people and would shrug off the many times he was disappointed. He lost everything several times but worked hard to build himself back up. He never had an unkind word to say and never showed bitterness towards others who had been involved in taking advantage of him. He helped and helped and helped until he could help no more.

He attended public schools in White Pine County including McGill Elementary, Ely Elementary and Ely Middle Schoolsworking through the district’s gifted and talented programs. Hegraduated from White Pine High School. His build a house in a shop program at school and toyed with becoming a master carpenter like his grandfather Kenneth because he had a gift for building and construction. He attended Great Basin Community College and Great Basin College in Elko where he focused onindustrial mechanics and maintenance technology. He completed numerous certificates in diesel, domestic and foreign engine repair through on-line internet courses to develop his skills as a master mechanic.

He was a guard at Ely State Prison before he decided to pursue his first love which was mechanical repair. Through competing in dirt bike racing, he became highly skilled at bike repair by keeping his and other’s bikes in racing condition. He was head mechanic for Sahara Motors, and J.C.R. Development, LLC before starting his own mechanics business JO Diesel, Autoand Heavy Equipment Repair. During the start of the pandemic, while school buildings were closed, he home schooled the children during the day and worked nights after getting a few hours of rest.

He loved the great outdoors and outdoor sports. He participated in bull riding, bronco riding, and dirt bike racing winning trophies, division titles, broken bones and many scars. He loved fishing and target practice.

He was proceeded in death by his father and grand parents Kenneth J. and LaVina May Rogers and James D. and Mary Beth Oleson.

Survivors include his mother, Sharron Schelin (Bruce) of Jonesboro, Arkansas; the children he loved dearly and lived for:Skyleigh, Presleigh, and the ones he cared for and taught Kaileigh, Alysa, Erika and Joshua of Ely; sister Sherrie OlesonMing (Kevin) niece and nephew Emma and Ethan Ming; aunts,Linda Kimmery of Sparks; Elaine Rogers of La Jolla, California; and Linda Oleson Josephson of Mesquite; Uncle, Russell Rogers(Susan) of Ely; cousins Erin Leigh Dennis and her son Riley of Greater Salt Lake; Stacy Shelton of Reno; Robin Shelton(Denise) of Sacramento, California; Ryan Roberts of San Diego, Allison Robinson San Diego, California; Kade Rogers of Reno, Moriah Manning (Jacob) Wells; partner Ida Moore of Ely; the extended Schelin family of Utah; many distant cousins; otherrelations all across the country as well as friends galore.

A public memorial service will be 10 a.m. Friday, July 24 at Steptoe Valley Park. Masks and social distancing are required.

Lasting memorials may be sent to The Jim Oleson Memorial Fund at First National Bank of Ely established for the purpose of a scholarship fund for the children.