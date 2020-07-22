Scott Hecker was born July 29, 1973 to Jonathan Hecker and Marjorie Grant Hecker in East Ely, Nevada.

He passed away July 10, 2020 in Elko, County. He lived his entire life in Ely, attending local schools and graduated from White Pine High School in 1991.

Shortly after graduation, Scott began working in the mining industry. Scott was employed at Bald Mountain Mine in 1999, where he spent the last twenty years working. He truly enjoyed operating heavy equipment. When he sat behind the sticks, magic happened. The last six years of his career he spent as a supervisor.

Scott enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping and riding his motorcycle. Most importantly he loved spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his mother Margie Hecker , brother, John Hecker and sons, Gus Hecker , Coy Hecker and Mason Hayward. He is preceded in death by his father, Jonathan Hecker .