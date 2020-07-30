The Silver State Classic Challenge that was set for September has been cancelled.

Kelley Gibbs, Chairman of the Board for the Silver State Classic Car Challenge release a statement explaining the decision was due to the persistence of the pandemic..

”The Board of the Silver State Classic Challenge has regretfully decided to cancel their September event. The pandemic is still a real danger to everyone, and the Board wants to do our part in putting health and safety first and foremost.”

This particular race has been taking place for over 30 years. A race that takes competitors and their fast car in a challenging race from Ely to Las Vegas down a two-lane public highway. Classes would begin at 95 mph, and increase in 5 mph increments up through the 160 mph class, and an unlimited top speed class.

A four day event that was a big economic boost to White Pine County with hundreds of participants.

Gibbs noted that they are hopeful that circumstances will change for the event in May 2021. “Same place, same road, same incredible experience for everyone who lives and comes to Ely.” Gibbs said.