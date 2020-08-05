A fire ban will be implemented on August 7, 2020 to protect visitors and park resources during a very dry summer. Much of Great Basin National Park is experiencing severe drought this year.

https://www.drought.gov/drought/states/nevada

Fire will not be allowed in picnic grills or barbeques. Fires are also not allowed in fire rings in campsites, amphitheaters or other location in the park. Regardless of a fire ban fires are never allowed above 10,000 feet. It is never permitted to build your own fire ring.

Gas fired camp stoves are permitted as well as propane grills and fire rings. Please practice fire safety and enjoy your visit.