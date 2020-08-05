Charlotte M. (Baker) Pryde passed away peacefully July 22, 2020 surrounded by all of her loving family.

Charlotte was born in Los Angeles, California to Orville and Marguerite Baker and was the only daughter of four children. She spent much of her childhood in the Ely area and attended White Pine High School.

Charlotte was married to LD “Buck” Pryde, November 26, 1970 and was the mother to four children; Chris, Shellie, Jennifer and Randy. She was later sealed to Buck at the Dallas Latter Day Saints temple to make their marriage eternal.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her brothers Ron and Sam. Charlotte is survived by her husband, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and oldest brother John Baker.

Services are pending in the Reno area due to the current Covid 19 restrictions.