Ground and aerial resources continue to fully suppress the approximately 1,439-acre Baldy Fire in the Chin Creek area of North Spring Valley, about 55 miles northeast of Ely in White Pine County, Nev.

The fire is burning pinion-juniper, brush and grasses and is an immediate threat to priority Greater sage-grouse habitat. No private property or structures are immediately threatened.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The fire was first reported at about 11:55 a.m., yesterday (Thursday, Aug. 6). Additional information is available at https://go.usa.gov/xfveR