The first installment of taxes of the 2020-2021 FISCAL YEAR is due and will become delinquent after Monday, August 17, 2020.

NOTE: You can pay your taxes using cash, check, money order, credit card or debit card. Taxes can be paid in our office, in the drop box at the back of the White Pine County Courthouse on Campton Street, by phone, or on-line at www.whitepinecounty.net . A convenience fee will be applied when you use a credit card or debit card. A postmark will be accepted to avoid penalties.

If you own property in White Pine County and have not received a tax statement, or if you have questions regarding this notice, please call the Treasurer’s Office at (775)293-6506.

Failure to Receive an Individual Tax bill does not excuse the Taxpayer from the timely payment of his or her taxes per Nevada Revised Statute 361.480