To our dear friends and loyal customers,

Thank you for the kind words and thoughtful gestures toward our family as we have celebrated Lance’s life since his passing in July of this year. As you might imagine, the unexpected timing of Lance’s death has brought with it many questions to answer and many difficult conversations to be had amongst the Gale family.

With that in mind, we have decided that after almost 40 years of serving the White Pine County area, it is time to close our doors at Gale Oil & Tire – effective August 10, 2020.

A detailed close-out process has been planned and set in place to ensure that all business transactions are properly fulfilled with our customers, accounts and vendors—we will be communicating relative details to the respective parties over the coming days and weeks.

We would like to publicly thank all current and former Gale Tire employees for their dedicated service and contributions over the last four decades —we could not have kept our customers on the road without you.

Finally, we would like to thank the great people of this community. Whether we fixers your tires, changed your oil, delivered your fuel, or helped you on the side of the road, we thank you for giving us the opportunity to serve you these many years.

If you have specific questions about an account or a recent order or would like to speak with one of us about this decision and our steps moving forward, please call and leave a message at (775) 289-3733–we will return your call as soon as possible.

The Lance & Alexa Gale Family