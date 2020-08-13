Jeremiah Lohmann was born February 17, 1999, in Plattsmouth, Nebraska to Bridgett Braun. He grew up in Ely and moved to Eureka his sophomore year of high school. There he lived with his grandparents Jerry and Daley Fontes and continued his high school education graduating from Eureka County High School in June 2017. During the school week Jeremiah would stay with his good friends Robin, David, Tyler and Nicholas Blanco.

Jeremiah loved Eureka High School, the town of Eureka, and especially the many friends he made there. He had a passion for the outdoors, riding four-wheelers, welding, hunting, and shooting. He had many stories of helping others on their hunts, he enjoyed helping other be successful. Jeremiah was also very creative and loved to draw.

In September of 2017, he joined the Marines and began working in administration.

Jeremiah is survived by his wife Zoey, mother Bridgett, grandparents Jerry and Daley Fontes, Grandma Patricia Lewis, sister Jazmine Braun, brothers Aaron Lohmann and Jacob Braun and many aunts, uncles, and cousins who loved him dearly. He is preceded in death by his grandfather Tony Braun.

There will be services for Jeremiah later in the spring of 2021.