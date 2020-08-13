Nora Dean Foote Roberts (Bubs) passed away on August 8, 2020 at the age of 88 years young. She was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on May 9, 1932 to Warren and Rose Foote.

Bubs married Clynn Roberts in Pioche, Nevada on October 31, 1951. They moved to McGill in 1956 where they lived out their lives. They have 4 sons, Darrell (Moe) Steven, Rodney and James.

Bubs was a loving mother, best grandma ever, and a friend to all she came into contact with. In her younger years she enjoyed playing softball as a catcher and swimming at the McGIll pool. In her later years, she enjoyed a good yard sale. She enjoyed sewing, painting and crafting in general. She could turn rocks into a village or cute animals with the flick of her paintbrush and her great imagination.

Bubs is preceded in death by her loving husband, parents, 3 sisters, a brother and a great granddaughter.

Bubs is survived by her 4 sons, 2 brothers, 2 granddaughters 4 grandsons, 13 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Bubs will be missed by all who loved her.

Services will be held at a later date.