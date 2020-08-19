Kenny went to be with The Lord on May 27, 2020 due to complications from Parkinsons. He was born September 1, 1943 in Kellogg, Idaho to Fred and Lida Thornburg . went to be with The Lord on May 27, 2020 due to complications from Parkinsons. He was born September 1, 1943 in Kellogg, Idaho to Fred and Lida

Kenny grew up in Foresthill, California. After graduating from high school he followed his father into the lumber industry in logging. Kenny worked as a loader operator, loading logs onto the trucks to be taken to the mill. After being diagnosed with Parkinsons, he retired in 2004.

Kenny and his wife Donna loved to travel….visiting 40 states.

He loved to be in his garden and taking care of their property. His hobbies were building Bird Houses, and had made Beautiful clocks, love to work on cars… Kenny loved his church, Bayside Ely Church.

They moved to Ely in 2017, from California.

He is survived by his wife Donna, Daughters Tammi (Andy) Traci (Justin) 3 grandchildren, Troy (Tina) Jamie (Mark) Tristan (Chris), two great grandsons, Wesston and Cooper, and his brother Don. He will be missed by many.

A Celebration of Life will be August 22, at Ward Mountain Group Site A at 11:00a.m..

Lunch will follow the service.

In lieu of flowers (if you wish) please make a donation in honor of Kenny to;

American Cancer Society

Hope Lodge – Salt Lake

375 E. 100 South

Salt Lake City, UT 84111

801-844-1802