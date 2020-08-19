By: KayLynn Roberts-McMurray

Ground beef prices are at an all time high from $4.46 to $6.10 a pound depending on the cut you are buying. For many in the community it has left some families with the difficult decision to leave meat out of their diets.

Perigo Hay & Cattle, a family owned and operated farm in the Lund area decided to do something about it by donating 100 pounds of beef to those in need in White Pine County.

The family business has been around over 40 years, producing high-quality products from alfalfa hay to certified beef.

Over 80 restaurants, bistro’s cafe’s, deli’s and steakhouse’s across the state serve their farm-fresh products on their menu.

On the ranching side, they have a cow/calf operation, and sell beef directly to customers. On the farming side, they grow alfalfa and orchard grass alfalfa.

Jessica Trask, Ranch Manager posted a video on social media noting how 2020 has been a rough year for everyone. “What were not okay with is the price of ground beef in grocery stores, it’s absolutely insane. So, what Perigo wants to do is give back to our community by giving packs of ground beef out to our community who could not get it otherwise.”

Trask explained that Perigo believed beef should be a part of families meals, despite anyone’s socioeconomic background—so they asked for people to send them a name and address of a family or person that needed help.

Michiela Medina who was one of the recipients of the hamburger packs. Medina recommended a family and also put her own name in.

Medina explained to the Ely Times that her household consists of herself, her fiancée and five children. In addition to providing for her own family, she helps feed two other households. “There are two people that I know that live at the Bristlecone apartments who are disabled, and so I cook dinner for them, and my mother and take it to them each night.”

Trask, We love this community so much and appreciate all the support we’ve been given. We hope that this is something we can continue to do in the future.”

For Medina this was a huge blessing. “People are so willing to be so neighborly and generous during a time like this I think it was really an amazing thing to do.” Prices had skyrocketed in the store and made it challenging for Medina’s family to afford ground beef. “It doesn’t go that far, and your limited to the amount you could purchase.”

“I hope they know that the people they helped in our community they gave us all hope for humanity for our future.” Medina said.