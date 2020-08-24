Law Enforcement Sidelining Speeders
Excessive Speed a Common and Deadly Factor in Crashes

One-third of fatal crashes nationwide involve speeding, a statistic that is prompting local law enforcement officers to crack down on aggressive drivers and speeders in Nevada this summer.

Nevada law enforcement officers are Joining Forces  to increase high-visibility patrols between August 22 – September 2, 2020 for motorists exceeding the speed limit.

Exceeding the speed limit or driving too fast for the conditions is one of the

crash, or a fatality. Speeding is one of the most prevalent factors contributing to traffic crashes and at a tremendous cost. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) estimates that the annual cost to society of speeding-related crashes is $40.4 billion.

More information about safe driving and the state’s Zero Fatalities goal is available online at www.ZeroFatalitiesNV.com.

 