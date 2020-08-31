It is with great sadness that the family of Gloria J. Martinez announces her passing. She passed away in her home surrounded by her loved ones on August 30, 2020 in Ely, Nevada.

She was born on February 23, 1942 in Las Vegas, New Mexico to Anselmo and Viola Garcia. She is survived by her loving husband Nick Martinez, her children Elizabeth Leyba of Rio Rancho, New Mexico, Wendy (Bret Porter) of Ely, Nevada, Joe (Sylvia) Martinez of Oracle, Arizona, her Grandchildren Victor, Tino, Gerald, Mikey (Kristyna), Felicia (Casey), Linda, Melanie (Harold), Arlene (Armond), Jeremy (Mikka), and Joseph, Her Great-Grandchildren Jaren, Karessa, Lizzy, Mikayla, Joe Joe, Sofia, Brianna, Sienna, Lenyx, and Londyn, and her brothers Anselmo (Lydia) Garcia, Benny, Gerald (Linda) Garcia, and Carl Garcia. She is preceded in death by her parents and two sons Kenneth Martinez and Kirk Martinez.

Services will be announced at a later date.