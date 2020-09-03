The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) announced that Nevada submitted its application Tuesday for the Lost Wages Assistance (LWA) Grant Program created by President Donald Trump under Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act. The State of Nevada’s initial request for LWA is for approximately $300 million. If the application is approved, the grant will provide eligible claimants up to an additional $300 per week in temporary supplemental financial support for the first three weeks of August.

Under the terms of the President's memorandum issued on August 8, 2020, only claimants whose unemployment is COVID-related are eligible, and those who are currently receiving less than $100 in weekly unemployment benefits are not eligible for the supplemental benefit.

If the State of Nevada’s application is approved, the State will immediately begin working on the necessary technology changes to the current system to accommodate the new program. The LWA Grant Program, which is administered by Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), has a spending cap of $44 billion. Once the allocation is exhausted, benefits will end. Thus, states must reapply each week after the first three weeks, giving FEMA the opportunity to calculate the program’s remaining balance after the first round of grants. The program also would be halted if FEMA’s Disaster Relief Fund balance drops below $25 billion.