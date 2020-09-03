For one day only, on Saturday, September 5th, 2020 the Nevada Northern Railway in conjunction with the Museum of Handcar Technology, will be offering the chance to explore the railroad using either a 4 person velocipede or a handcar. This is a 1.5 hour trip to High Line Junction and return. The round-trip distance of 7.5 miles there will be breaks on the trip.

On the Handcar the cost is one or two individuals – $75, on the 4 person velocipede the cost is one to four individuals – $100 Reserve your experience now at https://nnry.com/n0783a

Here’s your chance to pump yourself over the 100-year-old rails of Nevada Northern Railway. Cruise at your own pace enjoying the scenery of Nevada’s Great Basin and Range.

You will be responsible for learning and following all track and operating rules. You will need sturdy close-toed shoes, and long pants to operate or ride. We recommend work gloves, a hat or helmet and sunscreen. We are over a mile high in elevation and it takes energy to operate your handcar, so plan accordingly.