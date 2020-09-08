David “Dave” Lee Calhoun of Warrenton, MO passed away on August 26, 2020 at the age of 84 at his home with family. He was born October 17, 1935 in Canton, IL to Paul H. and Dora E. Calhoun nee Daugherty.

David married Cathy Kloss on July 29, 1983 and celebrated 37 years together. Dave held various church callings within The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He was past exalted ruler of the Ely Lodge #1469 in Ely, NV, and was also a lifetime member of the Elks. Dave enjoyed golfing, woodworking and collecting WWII memorabilia, he will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Dave is survived by his beloved wife Cathy Calhoun nee Kloss of Warrenton, MO; son, Lance (Lori) Calhoun of Lakeville, MN; daughter, Sidney (Mike) Pintar of Ely, NV; brother, Jim Calhounof LasVegas, NV; three grandchildren, Amber (Jeremy) Bee, Nikki (Chet) Gardner, Sean (Sandra) Calhoun; six great-grandchildren, Tanner, Conner, Greyson, Ryker, Brynn and Vaughn; cousin, Janet Dunnivan; numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Paul Harold Calhoun, mother, Dora Evelyn Calhoun, former spouse, JoAnn Calhoun nee Hartley, sister-in-law, Jackie Calhoun

A Memorial Service was held on August 29, 2020 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Warrenton, Missouri. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Diabetes Association in care of Pitman Fneral Home, P.O. Box 126, Warrenton, MO 63383.