Joan (Strange) Johnson passed away in Salt Lake City onSeptember 4, 2020. Joan was born in Ely, Nevada, on September 9, 1931 to Robert and Margaret Strange. She was raised in Ely and graduated from White Pine High School in 1949. In 1951 she moved to the Los Angeles area. Joan returned to Ely in 1959 and was employed by Kennecott Copper for 28 years before her retirement. She then worked for Linnell Electric in Ely until 1996.

Following her retirement from the workforce in 2000, Joan moved to Salt Lake City where she was actively involved in St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church and as a volunteer for 18 years at St. Mark’s Hospital. She was a life member of the Nevada State Bowling Association and served as president for 6 years. She was also a life member of the BPOE Does in Ely.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Helen Server. She is survived by siblings Mary Schneider of Oconomowoc, WI, Robert Strange of New Braunfels, TX, and 18 nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held in Salt Lake City at a future date and interment in Ely.