The White Pine Care Center will be hosting a drive through community Education Event promoting Advance Directives.

The event is scheduled for October 2, 2020, from 4-6pm, in the parking lot outside of the facility located at 1500 Avenue G, in Ely, Nevada.

Those who are interested in learning and receiving information on Advance Directives are encouraged to drive through and pick up your education packets.

You may also email: SocialServices@whitepinecarecenter.com for more information.

Advance care planning is not just about old age. At any age, a medical crisis could leave you too ill to make your own healthcare decisions. Even if you are not sick now, planning for health care in the future is an important step toward making sure you get the medical care you would want, if you are unable to speak for yourself and doctors and family members are making the decisions for you”

Advance directives explain how you want medical decisions to be made when you’re too ill to speak for yourself.

Types of advance directives

A health care proxy is a document that names someone you trust to make health decisions if you can’t. This is also called a durable power of attorney.

A living will tells which treatment you want if your life is threatened, including dialysis and breathing machines; resuscitation; tube feeding; and organ or tissue donation after you die.

How to get advance directives

Get an advance directive from any of these:

• Your health care provider

• Your attorney

• Your local Area Agency on Aging