Dan Walter Rosevear passed away unexpectedly at his ranch home in White River, Nevada on September 21, 2020. Dan was born in Ely, Nevada on April 11, 1957 to Thomas and Angela Klaich Rosevear. He grew up in Ely, Nevada where he attended East Ely Grade School and White Pine High School, graduating in 1975.

​In high school, Dan excelled in sports, playing basketball, football and wrestling. Dan was prom king and Vice President his senior year and remained lifelong friends with many of his schoolmates. After High school, Dan attended the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls where he earned his degree in Agricultural Business. He continued his education at Montana State University in Bozeman where he enjoyed exploring the “Big Sky” country and its outdoor activities. Later in life he returned to school for accelerated education in practical livestock veterinary skills at Colorado State University.

​Dan returned home from Montana State to help his parents operate the Atlantic Richfield Oil and Gas Bulk Plant as well as the Rosevear Ranches in White River and Rosevear Farm in Lund. He delivered fuel all over eastern Nevada. Upon the sale of the plant, Dan opened his own trucking business to transport Alfalfa hay from Nevada to dairy farms in Los Angeles. Driving through the big cities was not for him. So, after a few years he sold out. For the next decade, Dan worked for Mac oil in Railroad Valley, where he refined his ability to fix anything. After purchasing a home in McGill, he began working for the White Pine County Road Department for several years as a heavy equipment operator. Throughout his life, Dan worked on the family ranch and farm. Often irrigating fields, maintaining equipment or haying after working a full day’s shift elsewhere or giving up his weekends to help his parents. If they needed him, he was there.

​In 2016, upon his dad’s retirement, Dan took over all operations of the Rosevear Ranches and Lund Farm. As was his nature, he worked very hard and excelled. He proudly carried forward the legacy of the Rosevears in agriculture that began with his great grandfather Tom in the late 1800’s. Dan was elected to the Board of Directors for Mt. Wheeler Power Company. He served a term and chose not to seek reelection, so he could spend his spare time with his two children Jake and Jenna. His pride and joy was watching his kids play sports at White Pine and Lund High School. He attended every game often videoing it. He was the best father and you would often hear him speaking with such pride about his kids. In 2009 his first grandchild, Kiala, was born followed by Conner Thomas, Kenlee, and Owen who filled his life with joy. He loved being a “papa”.

​In 2012, Dan met Annette and soon became best friends. Dan grew very fond of Annette’s daughter Shay (Sean) Collins and their two boys Bentlee and Talon. Dan and Annette enjoyed taking trips together including Colorado, Montana and Wyoming. They always enjoyed each other’s company and had planned their wedding date for November 11 th , 2020 – Dan’s choice of course as his favorite number was 11.

​Dan will always be remembered for his sharp style, big beautiful smile and handsome blue eyes. We will all treasure every memory with him, and we will all remember him as the hardest worker we knew.

​Dan is survived by; His father Tom Rosevear. His children; Jake (Addie) Rosevear, Jenna Trujillo (Rosevear). Grandchildren; Kiala Reynold, Kenlee Trujillo, and Conner and Owen Rosevear. Sister; Cathy Rosevear, Laura (Mike) Morrison. Niece; Monaqa Bell. Nephews Andy Bell, Mitchel and Mason Morrison. His Fiancé; Annette George, her daughter Shay (Sean) Collins and kids Bentlee and Talon Collins. His Special Dog; Jensen. And all his wonderful cousins and friends.

​A celebration of Dan’s life will be held in Ely, Nevada on October 3rd at 11:00 am at Mountain Vista Chapel with a graveside service to follow at Ely City Cemetery. There will also be a luncheon after the services at the Elks Lodge, 694 Campton Street.