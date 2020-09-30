Carole Sharp Hanks, 76, of the Blue Eagle Ranch in Nye County, died in Reno on August 23, 2020.

A fourth generation Nevadan, Carole was born October 25,1943 in Tonopah to James G. and Lina Pinjuv Sharp. The oldest of five girls, Carole spent her life on the Blue Eagle Ranch. In January 1965 she married Carl J. Hanks, and six months later the couple took over the family ranch when Carole’s father died.

Known as the “Martha Stewart” of Railroad Valley, Carole had an innate gift for making people feel welcome in her home and was the ultimate hostess. She loved baking,gardening, and raising sheep. Proud of her beautiful flowers and vegetables, Carole often took top honors at Ely’sNevada Fair of Industry. She and Carl started Railroad Valley Days, a local celebration featuring giant pumpkin and sunflower contests, and pie baking. Competition was fierce and Carole often won first place with her pumpkin pies.

Carole was active in 4-H Club—as a member in her youth and as a leader in adulthood. She devoted time to Nevada Farm Bureau, Nevada Cattlemen’s Association, and White Pine County Cowbells. For fifty years she reported the daily weather at Blue Eagle to the National Weather Service. A life-long piano player, Carole taught music at the Nye County and Shoshone Elementary Schools at Duckwater.

Carole was preceded in death by her parents, her infant sonDavid, and husband Carl. She is survived by her daughters Jacqueline Hanks and Katherine Lopez; her four sisters;Jeanne Howerton (Charlie Rodewald), Sister Helene Sharp, CSC (Notre Dame, IN), Linda Winchell (Ron), and Marilyn Tognoni (Tom Flynn). Carole was a life-long member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Ely.

Services are pending.